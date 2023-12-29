Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Remains Stuck Near $2065 As Traders Wait For Catalysts

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold is swinging between gains and losses in the final trading session of the year.

Silver moved lower as gold/silver ratio tested new highs.

Platinum declined as traders took profits after the recent rally.

Gold

Gold 291223 Daily Chart

Gold is mostly flat in the final trading session of the year as traders wait for catalysts.

From the technical point of view, gold needs to settle above the resistance at $2065 – $2075 to have a chance to gain additional momentum.

Silver

Silver 291223 Daily Chart

Silver is losing ground as gold/silver ratio made an attempt to settle above the 87.00 level.

Silver tested support at $23.40 – $23.60 but failed to develop sufficient momentum and rebounded towards the $24.00 level. A move above $24.00 will push silver towards the $24.50 level.

Platinum

Platinum 291223 Daily Chart

Platinum pulls back as traders take some profits off the table after the strong rally.

If platinum stays above the $990 – $1000 level, it will head towards the resistance at $1035 – $1045.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.