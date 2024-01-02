Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Remains Stuck Near $2065 As Demand For Safe-Haven Assets Stays Strong

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold is swinging between gains and losses despite rising Treasury yields.

Silver pulls back as gold/silver ratio keeps moving higher.

Platinum is losing ground amid profit-taking.

Gold

Gold 020124 Daily Chart

Gold is mostly flat despite stronger dollar and higher Treasury yields. Demand for safe-haven assets is rising amid tensions in Red Sea, which is bullish for gold markets.

In case gold manages to settle above the nearest resistance at $2065 – $2075, it will head towards the $2100 level.

Silver

Silver 020124 Daily Chart

Silver remains under pressure as gold/silver ratio continues its attempts to settle above the 87.00 level. The near-term market sentiment remains bearish despite strong gold markets.

If silver pulls back below the $23.40 – $23.60 level, it will head towards the support at $22.25 – $22.50.

Platinum

Platinum 020124 Daily Chart

Platinum is losing some ground as traders continue to take profits after the strong rally.

From the technical point of view, platinum needs to settle above the resistance at $990 – $1000 to have a chance to gain upside momentum in the near term.

