News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Remains Stuck Near $2025

December 07, 2023 — 12:49 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold continues to stabilize after the recent test of all-time highs. 
  • Silver retreats as gold/silver ratio moves above 85.
  • Platinum rebounds as traders focus on the encouraging economic data from China. 

Gold
Gold 071223 Daily Chart

Gold remains stuck near the $2025 level despite U.S. dollar’s pullback. From a big picture point of view, gold markets are trying to stabilize after the recent test of all-time high levels.

The nearest support level for gold is located in the $2015 – $2025 range. A move below $2015 will push gold towards the next support at $1975 – $1985.

Silver
Silver 071223 Daily Chart

Silver remains under strong pressure as gold/silver ratio moved above the 85.00 level.

A move below the support at $23.40 – $23.60 will push silver towards the next support at $22.25 – $22.50.

Platinum
Platinum 071223 Daily Chart

Platinum rebounds after the recent pullback as traders react to the economic data from China. China’s exports increased by 0.5% year-over-year in November, compared to analyst consensus of -1.1%.

If platinum stays above the $900 level, it will head towards the resistance at $925 – $935.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.