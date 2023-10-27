News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Remains Stuck Near $1985

October 27, 2023 — 01:16 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold continues its attempts to settle above the $1985 level. 
  • Silver is losing ground as gold/silver ratio settled above the 87 level. 
  • Platinum pulled back towards the $900 level. 

Gold
Gold 271023 Daily Chart

Gold is trading near the $1985 level as demand for safe-haven assets remains strong amid geopolitical tensions.

If gold manages to settle above $1985, it will head towards the next resistance at $2015 – $2025.

Silver
Silver 271023 Daily Chart

Silver remains under pressure as gold/silver ratio settled above the 87 level. U.S. dollar’s pullback did not provide support to silver markets.

From the technical point of view, silver remains stuck between the support at $22.50 and the resistance at $23.40.

Platinum
Platinum 271023 Daily Chart

Platinum  is trying to settle below the $900 level while traders wait for additional catalysts.

A move below the $900 level will push platinum towards the support at $880 – $890.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

