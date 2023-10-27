Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Remains Stuck Near $1985

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold continues its attempts to settle above the $1985 level.

Silver is losing ground as gold/silver ratio settled above the 87 level.

Platinum pulled back towards the $900 level.

Gold

Gold 271023 Daily Chart

Gold is trading near the $1985 level as demand for safe-haven assets remains strong amid geopolitical tensions.

If gold manages to settle above $1985, it will head towards the next resistance at $2015 – $2025.

Silver

Silver 271023 Daily Chart

Silver remains under pressure as gold/silver ratio settled above the 87 level. U.S. dollar’s pullback did not provide support to silver markets.

From the technical point of view, silver remains stuck between the support at $22.50 and the resistance at $23.40.

Platinum

Platinum 271023 Daily Chart

Platinum is trying to settle below the $900 level while traders wait for additional catalysts.

A move below the $900 level will push platinum towards the support at $880 – $890.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.