Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Remains Stuck Below $2000

Key Insights

Gold gains some ground while traders are waiting for catalysts.

Silver settled above the nearest support at $23.40 – $23.60.

Platinum declined below the $920 level as the pullback continued.

Gold

Gold 231123 Daily Chart

Gold remains stuck below the key $2000 level as traders wait for catalysts during the U.S. holiday.

If gold manages to settle above the $2000 level, it will gain additional upside momentum and move towards the resistance at $2015 – $2025.

Silver

Silver 231123 Daily Chart

Silver continues to trade above the nearest support level at $23.40 – $23.60 as U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies.

From the technical point of view, silver needs to settle above the $24.00 level to gain momentum.

Platinum

Platinum 231123 Daily Chart

Platinum remains under pressure as traders continue to take profits after the recent rally.

The nearest significant support level for platinum is located in the $880 – $890 range, but platinum may also get some support at the 50 MA at $900.

