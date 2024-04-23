News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Rebounds From Session Lows As Dollar Pulls Back

April 23, 2024 — 01:32 pm EDT

Gold

Gold 230424 Daily Chart

Gold rebounds from session lows as traders use the pullback as an opportunity to establish long positions.

From the technical point of view, gold received strong support in the $2295 – $2305 range.

Silver

Silver 230424 Daily Chart

Silver is also moving higher as traders focus on falling Treasury yields and weaker dollar, which is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies.

A move above $27.50 will push silver towards the nearest resistance at $27.75 – $28.00.

Platinum

Platinum 230424 Daily Chart

Platinum tested new lows amid a lack of positive catalysts. Traders remain worried about demand for platinum in the near term.

In case platinum declines below the $900 level, it will head towards the support at $870 – $880.

