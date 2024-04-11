News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Rebounds Despite Rising Treasury Yields

April 11, 2024 — 01:15 pm EDT

Gold

Gold 110424 Daily Chart

Gold gains ground despite rising Treasury yields and stronger dollar. Demand for gold stays strong as traders bet that central banks will keep buying gold for reserves.

If gold settles above the nearest resistance at $2350 – $2360, it will head towards the $2400 level.

Silver

Silver 110424 Daily Chart

Silver climbed back above the $28.00 level as gold/silver ratio remained stuck below 84.

In case silver manages to settle above $28.00, it will move towards the next resistance, which is located in the $28.70 – $28.90 range.

Platinum

Platinum 110424 Daily Chart

Platinum rebounded after yesterday’s pullback. Currently, platinum is trying to settle above the resistance at $975 – $985.

In case this attempt is successful, platinum will head towards the next resistance level, which is located in the $1015 – $1025 range.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

