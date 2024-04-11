Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Rebounds Despite Rising Treasury Yields

GoldGold 110424 Daily Chart
Gold gains ground despite rising Treasury yields and stronger dollar. Demand for gold stays strong as traders bet that central banks will keep buying gold for reserves.
If gold settles above the nearest resistance at $2350 – $2360, it will head towards the $2400 level.
SilverSilver 110424 Daily Chart
Silver climbed back above the $28.00 level as gold/silver ratio remained stuck below 84.
In case silver manages to settle above $28.00, it will move towards the next resistance, which is located in the $28.70 – $28.90 range.
PlatinumPlatinum 110424 Daily Chart
Platinum rebounded after yesterday’s pullback. Currently, platinum is trying to settle above the resistance at $975 – $985.
In case this attempt is successful, platinum will head towards the next resistance level, which is located in the $1015 – $1025 range.
