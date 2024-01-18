News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Rebounds Despite Rising Treasury Yields

January 18, 2024 — 01:19 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold moved back above the $2015 level as demand for precious metals increased. 
  • Silver received strong support near the $22.50 level. 
  • Platinum climbed above $900 as traders bet on a rebound after the strong pullback. 

Gold
Gold 180124 Daily Chart

Gold rebounds despite rising Treasury yields and stronger dollar as traders focus on rising demand for precious metals.

In case gold settles back above the $2025 level, it will head towards the next resistance at $2065 – $2075.

Silver
Silver 180124 Daily Chart

Silver received strong support near $22.50 and is trying to climb above the $22.70 level.

In case this attempt is successful, silver will head towards the $23.00 level. A move above $23.00 will open the way to the test of the resistance at $23.40 – $23.60.

Platinum
Platinum 180124 Daily Chart

Platinum rallies amid a broad rebound in precious metals markets.

In case platinum settles above the $900 level, it will head towards the resistance at $925 – $935.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

