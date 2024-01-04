News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Rebounds Despite Rising Treasury Yields

January 04, 2024 — 11:44 am EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold is moving higher as traders focus on U.S. dollar’s pullback. 
  • Silver managed to rebound towards the $23.00 level. 
  • Platinum remains under strong pressure as the pullback continues. 

Gold
Gold 040124 Daily Chart

Gold is trying to rebound as dollar pulls back after the release of ADP Employment Change report.

If gold manages to settle back above $2050, it will head towards the nearest resistance at $2065 – $2075.

Silver
Silver 040124 Daily Chart

Silver moved back towards the $23.00 level as traders used the recent pullback as an opportunity to increase their long positions in silver.

From the technical point of view, the support at $22.25 – $22.50 remains a key level for silver. Traders are buying silver in the $22.50 – $23.00 range as they believe that support at $22.25 – $22.50 will not be breached.

Platinum
Platinum 040124 Daily Chart

Platinum tested new lows as the strong pullback continued. Rising Treasury yields and the pullback in palladium markets served as bearish catalysts for platinum.

If platinum settles below the $900 level, it will head towards the next support at $925 – $935.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.