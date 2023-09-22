Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Rebounds As Treasury Yields Pull Back

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold is moving higher amid falling Treasury yields.

Silver climbs as gold/silver ratio tests weekly lows.

Platinum is trying to settle above the $935 level.

Gold

Gold 220923 Daily Chart

Gold gains some ground as traders focus on the pullback in Treasury yields. The U.S. dollar is mostly flat ahead of the weekend, and its dynamics have little impact on gold markets.

Gold needs to climb above the $1940 level to gain sustainable momentum. Meanwhile, gold remains stuck in the $1900 – $1940 range.

Silver

Silver 220923 Daily Chart

Silver continues to move higher as gold/silver ratio tests weekly lows. It should be noted that gold/silver ratio is far away from the lows that were reached back in late August, so silver has a decent chance to gain additional momentum.

If silver stays above the $23.50 level, it will move towards the resistance at $24.25 – $24.50.

Platinum

Platinum 220923 Daily Chart

Platinum is also moving higher amid rising demand for precious metals.

If platinum settles above $935, it will head towards the resistance, which is located near August highs at $975 – $985.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.