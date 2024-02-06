News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Rebounds As Treasury Yields Decline

February 06, 2024 — 12:55 pm EST

Key Insights

  • Gold moved above the $2035 level as traders focused on falling Treasury yields. 
  • Silver received support in the $22.25 – $22.50 range. 
  • Platinum climbed above the psychologically important $900 level. 

Gold
Gold 060224 Daily Chart

Gold rebounds as traders focus on the pullback in Treasury yields. From a big picture point of view, gold remains range-bound as traders wait for significant catalysts.

In case gold manages to climb above the $2050 level, it will get to the test of the resistance at $2065 – $2075.

Silver
Silver 060224 Daily Chart

Silver received support in the $22.25 – $22.50 range and is trying to gain upside momentum.

A move above the $22.50 level will push silver towards the $23.00 level. Traders should note that gold/silver ratio continues to move higher, which is bearish for silver.

Platinum
Platinum 060224 Daily Chart

Platinum gains ground amid a broad rebound in precious metals markets.

If platinum stays above the $900 level, it will head towards the resistance at $925 – $935.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

