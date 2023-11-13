Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Rebounds As Dollar Moves Lower

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold is trying to climb back above the $1950 level.

Silver moved away from session lows as traders focused on the rebound in gold markets.

Platinum moved higher as some traders decided to take profits off the table after a strong move.

Gold

Gold 131123 Daily Chart

Gold rebounds from recent lows as traders focus on U.S. dollar’s pullback. Falling Treasury yields provide additional support to gold markets.

In case gold climbs back above the $1950 level, it will head towards the nearest resistance at $1975 – $1985.

Silver

Silver 131123 Daily Chart

Silver moved away from session lows, supported by rising gold prices.

From the technical point of view, the current situation is extremely interesting as silver has recently made an attempt to settle below the support at $22.25. If silver manages to settle back above this level, it will have a good chance to gain upside momentum.

Platinum

Platinum 131123 Daily Chart

Platinum rebounds as traders take some profits off the table after the strong move. The rebound in palladium markets provided additional support to platinum.

If platinum settles back above the $860 level, it will head towards the nearest resistance at $880 – $890.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

