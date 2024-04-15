Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Rebounds As Demand For Safe-Haven Assets Stays Strong

Gold

FXEmpire.com -Gold 150424 Daily Chart

Gold rebounds after the sell-off which was driven by profit-taking. Demand for safe-haven assets stays strong amid rising geopolitical tensions.

A move above the resistance at $2350 – $2360 will push gold towards the $2400 level.

Silver

Silver 150424 Daily Chart

Silver rallied as gold/silver ratio declined below the 82.50 level. From a big picture point of view, gold/silver ratio is moving towards November 2023 lows near the 80 level.

In case silver settles above the resistance at $28.70 – $28.90, it will head towards the next resistance level at $29.70 – $30.00.

Platinum

Platinum 150424 Daily Chart

Platinum pulls back as traders continue to take profits after the unsuccessful attempt to settle above the $1000 level.

If platinum declines below $960, it will move towards the nearest support level, which is located in the $925 – $935 range.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.