News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Rebounds As Demand For Safe-Haven Assets Stays Strong

April 15, 2024 — 01:16 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Gold

Gold 150424 Daily Chart

Gold rebounds after the sell-off which was driven by profit-taking. Demand for safe-haven assets stays strong amid rising geopolitical tensions.

A move above the resistance at $2350 – $2360 will push gold towards the $2400 level.

Silver

Silver 150424 Daily Chart

Silver rallied as gold/silver ratio declined below the 82.50 level. From a big picture point of view, gold/silver ratio is moving towards November 2023 lows near the 80 level.

In case silver settles above the resistance at $28.70 – $28.90, it will head towards the next resistance level at $29.70 – $30.00.

Platinum

Platinum 150424 Daily Chart

Platinum pulls back as traders continue to take profits after the unsuccessful attempt to settle above the $1000 level.

If platinum declines below $960, it will move towards the nearest support level, which is located in the $925 – $935 range.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.