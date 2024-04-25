News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Rebounds Amid Rising Demand For Safe-Haven Assets

April 25, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Gold

Gold 250424 Daily Chart

Gold rebounds as demand for safe-haven assets is rising after the release of the disappointing U.S. GDP Growth Rate report.

In case gold manages to settle above the $2350 level, it will head towards the nearest resistance, which is located in the $2390 – $2400 range.

Silver

Silver 250424 Daily Chart

Silver gains ground as traders ignore rising Treasury yields and focus on the solid performance of gold markets. U.S. dollar’s pullback provided additional support to silver markets.

A move above the $27.50 level will open the way to the test of the nearest resistance at $27.75 – $28.00.

Platinum

Platinum 250424 Daily Chart

Platinum gains ground as traders bet on a rebound after the strong pullback.

In case platinum settles above the $910 level, it will head towards the resistance at $925 – $935.

