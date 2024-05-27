Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Rebounds Above $2350

Gold

FXEmpire.com -Gold 270524 Daily Chart

Gold gains ground as demand for precious metals is rising. RSI is in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain additional upside momentum.

If gold settles above the $2350 level, it will head towards the next resistance, which is located in the $2390 – $2400 range.

Silver

Silver 270524 Daily Chart

Silver rallies as gold/silver ratio declined towards the 74 level. Such levels were last seen back in 2021.

If silver stays above the $31.20 level, it will move towards the next resistance at $33.50 – $34.00.

Platinum

Platinum 270524 Daily Chart

Platinum gained strong upside momentum amid a broad rally in precious metals markets.

In case platinum settles above the $1050 level, it will get to the test of the resistance at $1070 – $1080.

