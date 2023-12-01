Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Rallies After Dovish Remarks From Powell

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold managed to settle above the $2060 level as traders focused on dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell.

Silver moved above the resistance at $25.30.

Platinum remained stuck below the $935 level amid demand worries.

Gold

Gold 011213 Daily Chart

Gold tests new highs as traders bet that the global rate hike cycle has come to an end.

A successful test of the resistance at $2055 – $2065 will open the way to the test of the $2100 level.

Silver

Silver 011223 Daily Chart

Silver is moving higher, supported by U.S. dollar’s pullback and falling Treasury yields. Dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell served as an additional bullish catalyst for precious metals markets.

In case silver settles above the $25.30 level, it will head towards the next resistance at $26.00 – $26.15.

Platinum

Platinum 011223 Daily Chart

Platinum remains stuck near the resistance at $925 – $935 as traders remain worried about the health of China’s economy, which is an important catalyst for platinum demand.

A move above the $935 level will push platinum towards the resistance at $990 – $1000.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.