Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back From Record Highs

Gold

FXEmpire.com -Gold 120424 Daily Chart

Gold is losing ground as traders take profits after the strong rally. U.S. dollar tested multi-month highs today. Typically, strong dollar is bearish for gold, but the current situation is unique as gold prices are driven by central bank demand and rising geopolitical tensions.

In case gold settles back below the $2350 level, it will head towards the nearest support, which is located in the $2295 – $2305 range.

Silver

Silver 120424 Daily Chart

Silver has also moved lower after testing new highs. Gold/silver ratio rebounded towards the 83.50 level, which was bearish for silver.

A move below the nearest support at $27.75 – $28.00 will push silver towards the next support level at $25.75 – $26.00.

Platinum

Platinum 120424 Daily Chart

Platinum gained some ground but did not manage to settle above the psychologically important $1000 level.

If platinum manages to settle above $1000, it will head towards the resistance at $1015 – $1025.

