News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back As U.S. Inflation Rate Exceeds Expectations

January 11, 2024 — 12:52 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold is trying to settle below the support at $2015 – $2025.
  • Silver is losing ground as gold/silver ratio is moving towards the 90 level. 
  • Platinum tested new lows amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets. 

Gold
Gold 110124 Daily Chart

Gold is losing ground as traders react to U.S. inflation reports, which indicated that Inflation Rate increased from 3.1% in November to 3.4% in December.

A move below the support at $2015 – $2025 will open the way to the test of the next support level at $1970 – $1980.

Silver
Silver 110124 Daily Chart

Silver tests new lows as gold/silver ratio moved above the 89 level. Stronger dollar puts additional pressure on silver markets.

Currently, silver is trying to settle below the support at $22.25 – $22.50. If this attempt is successful, silver will head towards the next support level at $21.50 – $21.70.

Platinum
Platinum 110124 Daily Chart

Platinum remained under strong pressure as traders reacted to U.S. inflation data.

From the technical point of view, platinum moved below the support at $925 – $935 and is heading towards the next support level at $880 – $890.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.