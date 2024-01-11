Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back As U.S. Inflation Rate Exceeds Expectations

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold is trying to settle below the support at $2015 – $2025.

Silver is losing ground as gold/silver ratio is moving towards the 90 level.

Platinum tested new lows amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets.

Gold

Gold 110124 Daily Chart

Gold is losing ground as traders react to U.S. inflation reports, which indicated that Inflation Rate increased from 3.1% in November to 3.4% in December.

A move below the support at $2015 – $2025 will open the way to the test of the next support level at $1970 – $1980.

Silver

Silver 110124 Daily Chart

Silver tests new lows as gold/silver ratio moved above the 89 level. Stronger dollar puts additional pressure on silver markets.

Currently, silver is trying to settle below the support at $22.25 – $22.50. If this attempt is successful, silver will head towards the next support level at $21.50 – $21.70.

Platinum

Platinum 110124 Daily Chart

Platinum remained under strong pressure as traders reacted to U.S. inflation data.

From the technical point of view, platinum moved below the support at $925 – $935 and is heading towards the next support level at $880 – $890.

