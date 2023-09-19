News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back As Treasury Yields Move Higher

September 19, 2023 — 02:10 pm EDT

Key Insights

  • Gold declined towards the $1930 level after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above $1940.
  • Silver faced resistance near the 200 MA at $23.50.
  • Platinum moved above the $940 level as the rebound continued.

Gold
Gold 190923 Daily Chart

Gold made an attempt to settle above the resistance at $1935 – $1940 as traders prepared for tomorrow’s Fed decision, which will have a material impact on gold markets.

If gold climbs above $1940, it will head towards the resistance, which is located in the $1975 – $1985 range.

Silver
Silver 190923 Daily Chart

Silver faced resistance near the 200 MA and pulled back. Treasury yields are moving higher, which is bearish for silver markets.

A move above the 200 MA at $23.50 will push silver towards the resistance in the $24.25 – $24.50 range.

Platinum
Platinum 190923 Daily Chart

Platinum gained additional upside momentum after the successful test of the previous resistance at $925 – $935.

RSI remains in the moderate territory, which is bullish for platinum. The nearest resistance level is located in the $975 – $985 range.

