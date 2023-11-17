Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back As Traders Wait For Catalysts

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Gold pulled back towards the $1980 level.
- Silver did not manage to settle above the $24.00 level.
- Platinum was mostly flat amid a lack of catalysts.
Gold
Gold moved lower despite U.S. dollar’s pullback. It looks that gold needs additional catalysts to climb above the psychologically important $2000 level.
If gold settles back below $1975, it will move towards the nearest support level, which is located in the $1940 – $1950 range.
Silver
Silver moved lower after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above the $24.00 level. As in the case of gold, silver needs additional catalysts to gain upside momentum.
From the technical point of view, the current pullback looks normal as silver has already enjoyed a significant rally this week.
Platinum
Platinum is mostly flat ahead of the weekend. Platinum failed to develop sufficient upside momentum and moved back below the $900 level.
The nearest support level for platinum is located in the $880 – $890 range. A move below $880 will push platinum towards the next support at $850 – $860.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
