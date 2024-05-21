Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back As Traders Take Profits Near Historic Highs

GoldGold 210524 Daily Chart
Gold is swinging between gains and losses as traders take profits near historic highs.
The nearest support level for gold is located in the $2390 – $2400 range. In case gold stays above the $2400 level, it will head towards $2500.
SilverSilver 210524 Daily Chart
Silver tested the $32.50 level as traders remained bullish. RSI is in the overbought territory, so some traders have already decided to take profits off the table.
If silver moves above $32.50, it will head towards the next resistance level at $33.50 – $34.00.
PlatinumPlatinum 210524 Daily Chart
Platinum is mostly flat in volatile trading. The market is trying to stabilize after the recent rally.
If platinum settles back above the $1050 level, it will head towards the nearest resistance level at $1070 – $1080.
