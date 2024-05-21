News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back As Traders Take Profits Near Historic Highs

May 21, 2024 — 01:16 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire

FXEmpire.com -

Gold

Gold 210524 Daily Chart

Gold is swinging between gains and losses as traders take profits near historic highs.

The nearest support level for gold is located in the $2390 – $2400 range. In case gold stays above the $2400 level, it will head towards $2500.

Silver

Silver 210524 Daily Chart

Silver tested the $32.50 level as traders remained bullish. RSI is in the overbought territory, so some traders have already decided to take profits off the table.

If silver moves above $32.50, it will head towards the next resistance level at $33.50 – $34.00.

Platinum

Platinum 210524 Daily Chart

Platinum is mostly flat in volatile trading. The market is trying to stabilize after the recent rally.

If platinum settles back above the $1050 level, it will head towards the nearest resistance level at $1070 – $1080.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
