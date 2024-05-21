Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back As Traders Take Profits Near Historic Highs

Gold

FXEmpire.com -Gold 210524 Daily Chart

Gold is swinging between gains and losses as traders take profits near historic highs.

The nearest support level for gold is located in the $2390 – $2400 range. In case gold stays above the $2400 level, it will head towards $2500.

Silver

Silver 210524 Daily Chart

Silver tested the $32.50 level as traders remained bullish. RSI is in the overbought territory, so some traders have already decided to take profits off the table.

If silver moves above $32.50, it will head towards the next resistance level at $33.50 – $34.00.

Platinum

Platinum 210524 Daily Chart

Platinum is mostly flat in volatile trading. The market is trying to stabilize after the recent rally.

If platinum settles back above the $1050 level, it will head towards the nearest resistance level at $1070 – $1080.

