Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back As Dollar Moves Higher

November 10, 2023 — 10:45 am EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold is trying to settle below the support at $1940.
  • Silver is moving lower amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets. 
  • Platinum tested new lows while palladium settled below the key $1000 level. 

Gold
Gold 101123 Daily Chart

Gold is losing ground as the pullback continues. Demand for safe-haven assets declined this week, which was bearish for gold markets. U.S. dollar’s recent rebound put more pressure on the price of gold.

A successful test of the support at $1940 – $1950 will open the way to the test of the next support level, which is located in the $1900 – $1910 range.

Silver
Silver 101123 Daily Chart

Silver tests support at $22.25 – $22.50 amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets. Rising gold/silver ratio puts additional pressure on silver.

If silver declines below the $22.25 level, it will head towards the next support at October lows at $20.70 – $21.00.

Platinum
Platinum 101123 Daily Chart

Platinum retreats amid demand worries. Palladium settled below the psychologically important $1000 level, which was bearish for platinum.

In case platinum stays below the $850 level, it will head towards the next support at $800 – $810.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
