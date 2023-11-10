Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back As Dollar Moves Higher

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold is trying to settle below the support at $1940.

Silver is moving lower amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets.

Platinum tested new lows while palladium settled below the key $1000 level.

Gold

Gold 101123 Daily Chart

Gold is losing ground as the pullback continues. Demand for safe-haven assets declined this week, which was bearish for gold markets. U.S. dollar’s recent rebound put more pressure on the price of gold.

A successful test of the support at $1940 – $1950 will open the way to the test of the next support level, which is located in the $1900 – $1910 range.

Silver

Silver 101123 Daily Chart

Silver tests support at $22.25 – $22.50 amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets. Rising gold/silver ratio puts additional pressure on silver.

If silver declines below the $22.25 level, it will head towards the next support at October lows at $20.70 – $21.00.

Platinum

Platinum 101123 Daily Chart

Platinum retreats amid demand worries. Palladium settled below the psychologically important $1000 level, which was bearish for platinum.

In case platinum stays below the $850 level, it will head towards the next support at $800 – $810.

