News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back Amid Profit-Taking

December 28, 2023 — 01:05 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold pulled back towards the $2070 level as U.S. dollar rebounded from multi-month lows. 
  • Silver moved lower as traders focused on the pullback in gold markets. 
  • Platinum tested new highs at $1019.

Gold
Gold 281223 Daily Chart

Gold pulls back as traders take some profits off the table. U.S. dollar’s rebound served as a negative catalyst for gold markets today.

In case gold manages to settle back below the $2065 level, it will head towards the support at $2015 – $2025.

Silver
Silver 281223 Daily Chart

Silver is also losing ground as traders focus on U.S. dollar’s strength. Rising Treasury yields put additional pressure on silver markets.

A move below the $24.00 level will push silver towards the support at $23.40 – $23.60.

Platinum
Platinum 281223 Daily Chart

Platinum tests new highs as the rally continues. It should be noted that platinum is gaining ground for the eighth consecutive day.

If platinum stays above the $1000 level, it will move towards the next resistance at $1035 – $1045.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.