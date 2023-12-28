Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back Amid Profit-Taking

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold pulled back towards the $2070 level as U.S. dollar rebounded from multi-month lows.

Silver moved lower as traders focused on the pullback in gold markets.

Platinum tested new highs at $1019.

Gold

Gold 281223 Daily Chart

Gold pulls back as traders take some profits off the table. U.S. dollar’s rebound served as a negative catalyst for gold markets today.

In case gold manages to settle back below the $2065 level, it will head towards the support at $2015 – $2025.

Silver

Silver 281223 Daily Chart

Silver is also losing ground as traders focus on U.S. dollar’s strength. Rising Treasury yields put additional pressure on silver markets.

A move below the $24.00 level will push silver towards the support at $23.40 – $23.60.

Platinum

Platinum 281223 Daily Chart

Platinum tests new highs as the rally continues. It should be noted that platinum is gaining ground for the eighth consecutive day.

If platinum stays above the $1000 level, it will move towards the next resistance at $1035 – $1045.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.