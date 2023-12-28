Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back Amid Profit-Taking

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Gold pulled back towards the $2070 level as U.S. dollar rebounded from multi-month lows.
- Silver moved lower as traders focused on the pullback in gold markets.
- Platinum tested new highs at $1019.
Gold
Gold pulls back as traders take some profits off the table. U.S. dollar’s rebound served as a negative catalyst for gold markets today.
In case gold manages to settle back below the $2065 level, it will head towards the support at $2015 – $2025.
Silver
Silver is also losing ground as traders focus on U.S. dollar’s strength. Rising Treasury yields put additional pressure on silver markets.
A move below the $24.00 level will push silver towards the support at $23.40 – $23.60.
Platinum
Platinum tests new highs as the rally continues. It should be noted that platinum is gaining ground for the eighth consecutive day.
If platinum stays above the $1000 level, it will move towards the next resistance at $1035 – $1045.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- DAX Index: Chicago PMI and Central Bank Commentary in Focus
- Navigating Gold’s Path: Trends, Targets, and Signs of Short-Term Weakness
- AUD to USD Forecast: The Chicago PMI and Fed’s Influence
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.