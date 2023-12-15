Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back Ahead Of The Weekend

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold declined as U.S. dollar gained ground against a broad basket of currencies.

Silver pulled back towards the $24.00 level.

Platinum moved lower as traders ignored the strong rally in palladium markets.

Gold

Gold 151223 Daily Chart

Gold pulls back as traders focus on U.S. dollar’s rebound. Treasury yields are mostly flat in today’s trading session and have no material impact on gold markets.

In case gold stays above the resistance at $2015 – $2025, it will head towards the next resistance level at $2065 – $2075.

Silver

Silver 151223 Daily Chart

Silver pulls back as traders take some profits off the table after the recent rebound. Gold/silver ratio moved back above the 84.50 level, which was bearish for silver.

If silver settles below the $24.00 level, it will head towards the nearest support at $23.40 – $23.60.

Platinum

Platinum 151223 Daily Chart

Platinum is moving lower despite the strong rally in palladium markets.

From the technical point of view, the current pullback looks normal after the strong rebound from December lows.

