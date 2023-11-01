Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back Ahead Of Fed Decision

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold is trying to settle below the support at $1975.

Silver is losing ground as gold/silver ratio continues to move higher.

Platinum pulls back on profit-taking.

Gold

Gold 011123 Daily Chart

Gold is losing ground ahead of the Fed decision as traders focus on stronger dollar.

In case gold settles below the support at $1975 – $1985, it will move towards the next support level at $1940 – $1950.

Silver

Silver 011123 Daily Chart

Silver pulled back as gold/silver ratio settled above the 87 level and continued to move higher.

RSI remains in the moderate territory, so silver has a good opportunity to gain downside momentum in case it settles below the $22.25 level.

Platinum

Platinum 011123 Daily Chart

Platinum is moving lower amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets. Profit-taking serves as an additional bearish catalyst for platinum.

If platinum settles back below the support at $925, it will head towards the $900 level.

