Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back Ahead Of Fed Decision

November 01, 2023 — 01:21 pm EDT

Key Insights

  • Gold is trying to settle below the support at $1975.
  • Silver is losing ground as gold/silver ratio continues to move higher. 
  • Platinum pulls back on profit-taking. 

Gold
Gold 011123 Daily Chart

Gold is losing ground ahead of the Fed decision as traders focus on stronger dollar.

In case gold settles below the support at $1975 – $1985, it will move towards the next support level at $1940 – $1950.

Silver
Silver 011123 Daily Chart

Silver pulled back as gold/silver ratio settled above the 87 level and continued to move higher.

RSI remains in the moderate territory, so silver has a good opportunity to gain downside momentum in case it settles below the $22.25 level.

Platinum
Platinum 011123 Daily Chart

Platinum is moving lower amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets. Profit-taking serves as an additional bearish catalyst for platinum.

If platinum settles back below the support at $925, it will head towards the $900 level.

