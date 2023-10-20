News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulled Back From Multi-Month Highs

October 20, 2023 — 02:24 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold did not manage to settle above the $2000 level and pulled back. 
  • Silver made an attempt to settle above $23.50.
  • Platinum is trading near the $900 level. 

Gold
Gold 201023 Daily Chart

Gold tested new highs as demand for safe-haven assets remained strong amid rising geopolitical tensions.

However, it looks that traders are ready to take some profits off the table, so gold may gain downside momentum in case it settles back below the $1975 level.

Silver
Silver 201023 Daily Chart

Silver has also moved higher as the rally continued. Gold/silver ratio pulled back below the 85 level, providing additional support to silver.

In case silver settles above the resistance at $23.40 – $23.60, it will move towards the next resistance level at $25.00 – $25.30.

Platinum
Platinum 201023 Daily Chart

Platinum gained ground as traders focused on the general bullish sentiment in precious metals markets.

A move above the psychologically important $900 level will open the way to the test of the resistance at $925 – $935.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.