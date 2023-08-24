Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Moves Higher Amid Rising Demand For Safe-Haven Assets

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Even as the U.S. dollar strengthens, gold prices are moving upwards, bucking the typical inverse relationship.

After a robust rebound from August lows, traders are locking in gains, causing a pullback in silver prices.

Despite concerns over China’s economic health, platinum appears to be maintaining its luster.

Gold

Gold 240823 Daily Chart

Gold is moving higher despite stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields. Demand for safe-have assets is rising amid a strong pullback in the equity markets.

In case gold stays above the $1910 level, it will head towards the next resistance in the $1935 – $1940 range.

Silver

Silver 240823 Daily Chart

Silver pulls back as traders take some profits off the table after the strong rebound from August lows.

In case silver settles above the resistance at $24.25 – $24.50, it will move towards the next resistance level in the $25.00 – $25.25 range.

Platinum

Platinum 240823 Daily Chart

Platinum continues to rebound amid rising demand for precious metals. Interestingly, worries about the health of the Chinese economy did not put material pressure on platinum markets in recent days.

A successful test of the resistance at $925 – $935 will push platinum towards the next resistance level, which is located in the $975 – $985 range.

