News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Moves Higher Amid Rising Demand For Safe-Haven Assets

January 30, 2024 — 12:28 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold made an attempt to settle above the $2050 level. 
  • Silver pulled back as gold/silver ratio rebounded towards 88.
  • Platinum faced significant resistance in the $925 – $935 range. 

Gold
Gold 300124 Daily Chart

Gold gains ground as demand for safe-haven assets increases amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Markets are waiting for the U.S. response to the recent attack on U.S. personnel in Jordan.

In case gold manages to settle above the $2050 level, it will move towards the nearest resistance, which is located in the $2065 – $2075 range.

Silver
Silver 300124 Daily Chart

Silver pulled back towards the $23.00 level as traders took some profits off the table after the rebound from January lows.

Silver needs to settle above the nearest resistance at $23.40 – $23.60 to have a chance to gain sustainable upside momentum.

Platinum
Platinum 300124 Daily Chart

Platinum moved lower amid profit-taking. Traders are not ready to increase their long positions ahead of tomorrow’s Fed decision.

The technical picture remains unchanged as platinum needs to settle above the resistance at $925 – $935 to gain momentum.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.