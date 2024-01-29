News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Moves Higher Amid A Broad Rally In Precious Metals Markets

January 29, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold continued its attempts to settle above the $2035 level. 
  • Silver tested weekly highs as gold/silver ratio pulled back below 87.50.
  • Platinum moved towards the resistance at $925 – $935.

Gold
Gold 290124 Daily Chart

Gold gains ground as traders focus on falling Treasury yields. Interestingly, demand for gold remains strong ahead of the Fed meeting, which may send hawkish signals.

In case gold settles above the $2040 level, it will head towards the resistance at $2065 – $2075.

Silver
Silver 290124 Daily Chart

Silver rallies as gold/silver ratio pulls back below the 87.50 level. From a big picture point of view, gold/silver ratio continues to move lower after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above the 92 level.

The nearest resistance for silver is located in the $23.40 – $23.60 range. A move above the $23.60 level will push silver towards the next resistance at $24.40 – $24.60.

Platinum
Platinum 290124 Daily Chart

Platinum tests new highs amid a broad rally in precious metals markets.

In case platinum manages to settle above the resistance at $925 – $935, it will head towards the next resistance level at $900 – $1000.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.