Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Is Mostly Flat Despite Stronger Dollar

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold settled near the $2030 level after an unsuccessful attempt to climb above $2040.

Silver moved below $23.00 level as gold/silver ratio settled above 88.

Platinum is trying to settle below the support at $925 – $935.

Gold

Gold 090124 Daily Chart

Gold is mostly flat despite U.S. dollar’s rebound. Rising Treasury yields did not put material pressure on gold markets today.

If gold declines below the nearest support at $2015 – $2025, it will move towards the next support level, which is located in the $1970 – $1980 range.

Silver

Silver 090124 Daily Chart

Silver pulled back below the $23.00 level as gold/silver ratio rebounded above 88. Rising gold/silver ratio remains the key problem for silver bulls.

From the technical point of view, silver settled in the range between the support at $22.50 and the resistance at $23.60.

Platinum

Platinum 090124 Daily Chart

Platinum tested new lows as the pullback continued. Platinum remains under pressure as traders worry about demand weakness.

If platinum settles below the support at $925 – $935, it will head towards the next support level at $880 – $890.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.