Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Is Losing Ground On Profit-Taking

Gold pulls back as traders takes some profits off the table near the key resistance level at $2390 – $2400.

A move above the $2400 level will open the way to the test of historic highs at $2450.

Silver is trying to settle above the psychologically important $30.00 level as traders stay bullish after the strong rally.

If silver climbs above the $30.00 level, it will head towards the resistance at $30.90 – $31.20.

Platinum is losing some ground as traders take profits off the table after the strong rally.

The nearest resistance level for platinum is located in the $1070 – $1080 range. If platinum moves above the $1080 level, it will head towards the next resistance at $1130 – $1140.

