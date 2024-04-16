News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Is Heading Towards $2400 Amid Rising Tensions In The Middle East

April 16, 2024 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

Gold

Gold 160424 Daily Chart

Gold is moving towards the $2400 level as traders focus on tensions in the Middle East.

If gold climbs above the $2400 level, it will head towards the recent highs near $2430.

Silver

Silver 160424 Daily Chart

Silver pulls back as gold/silver ratio rebounded above the 84.50 level. Profit-taking may have served as a material catalyst for silver’s pullback in today’s trading session.

From the technical point of view, silver settled between the support at $27.75 – $28.00 and the resistance at $28.70 – $28.90.

Platinum

Platinum 160424 Daily Chart

Platinum is moving lower as traders focus on the strong pullback in palladium markets, which are down by 2.4%.

A move below the $960 level will open the way to the test of the support at $925 – $935.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

