Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Is Heading Towards $2400 Amid Rising Tensions In The Middle East

GoldGold 160424 Daily Chart
Gold is moving towards the $2400 level as traders focus on tensions in the Middle East.
If gold climbs above the $2400 level, it will head towards the recent highs near $2430.
SilverSilver 160424 Daily Chart
Silver pulls back as gold/silver ratio rebounded above the 84.50 level. Profit-taking may have served as a material catalyst for silver’s pullback in today’s trading session.
From the technical point of view, silver settled between the support at $27.75 – $28.00 and the resistance at $28.70 – $28.90.
PlatinumPlatinum 160424 Daily Chart
Platinum is moving lower as traders focus on the strong pullback in palladium markets, which are down by 2.4%.
A move below the $960 level will open the way to the test of the support at $925 – $935.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.