Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Is Heading Towards $2400 Amid Rising Tensions In The Middle East

Gold is moving towards the $2400 level as traders focus on tensions in the Middle East.

If gold climbs above the $2400 level, it will head towards the recent highs near $2430.

Silver

Silver pulls back as gold/silver ratio rebounded above the 84.50 level. Profit-taking may have served as a material catalyst for silver’s pullback in today’s trading session.

From the technical point of view, silver settled between the support at $27.75 – $28.00 and the resistance at $28.70 – $28.90.

Platinum

Platinum is moving lower as traders focus on the strong pullback in palladium markets, which are down by 2.4%.

A move below the $960 level will open the way to the test of the support at $925 – $935.

