Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Gains Some Ground In Quiet Trading

Gold

FXEmpire.com -Gold 270224 Daily Chart

Gold is mostly flat as traders wait for stronger catalysts that could have a material impact on gold markets.

From the technical point of view, it looks that gold managed to settle above the resistance at $2015 – $2025 and will try to gain additional momentum in the upcoming trading sessions.

Silver

Silver 270224 Daily Chart

Silver is stuck near the support at $22.50 as gold/silver ratio settled above the psychologically important 90 level.

If silver declines below $22.25, it will head towards the next support level at $21.55 – $21.75.

Platinum

Platinum 270224 Daily Chart

Platinum rebounds after yesterday’s sell-off. There is no trend in platinum markets, and traders are moving the price back and forth.

The support at $880 – $890 has proven its strength, which is a bullish sign for platinum. However, platinum needs additional catalysts to gain sustainable momentum.

