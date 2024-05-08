Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Gains Ground In Quiet Trading

Gold

FXEmpire.com -Gold 080524 Daily Chart

Gold gains some ground as traders wait for catalysts. Treasury yields are moving higher, but this move does not put pressure on gold markets.

From a big picture point of view, gold continues consolidation above the nearest support, which is located in the $2295 – $2305 range.

Silver

Silver 080524 Daily Chart

Silver moved higher as gold/silver ratio pulled back towards the $84.50 level. Silver is trying to get to the test of the resistance at $27.75 – $28.00.

If silver climbs above the $28.00 level, it will head towards the next resistance at $28.75 – $29.00.

Platinum

Platinum 080524 Daily Chart

Platinum rebounded from session lows as traders used the pullback as an opportunity to increase their long positions.

A successful test of the resistance at $975 – $985 will push platinum towards the next resistance at $1010 – $1020.

