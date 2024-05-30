Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Gains Ground As Dollar Retreats

Gold

FXEmpire.com -Gold 300524 Daily Chart

Gold gains ground as traders focus on U.S. dollar’s pullback and falling Treasury yields.

In case gold settles above the $2350 level, it will move towards the resistance at $2390 – $2400.

Silver

Silver 300524 Daily Chart

Silver pulls back as gold/silver ratio rebounded towards the 75 level. Silver bulls continue to take profits near multi-year highs.

A move below the support at $30.90 – $31.20 will push silver towards the next support level at $28.75 – $29.00.

Platinum

Platinum 300524 Daily Chart

Platinum is losing ground as the pullback continues. U.S. dollar’s pullback did not provide any support to platinum markets in today’s trading session.

The nearest support level for platinum is located in the $1010 – $1020 range. If platinum declines below $1010, it will head towards the next support at $975 – $985.

