Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Gains Ground Despite Pullback In Precious Metals Markets

FXEmpire.com -
Gold
Gold gains ground while U.S. dollar stays flat. It looks that rising demand for safe-haven assets provides some support to gold markets today.
A move above the resistance at $2015 – $2025 will push gold towards the next resistance level at $2065 – $2075.
Silver
Silver pulled back as traders took profits after the strong rebound from February lows.
From the technical point of view, silver remains stuck between the support at $22.25 – $22.50 and the resistance at $23.40 – $23.60.
Platinum
Platinum is moving lower amid a lack of catalysts. RSI remains in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain additional momentum in case the right catalysts emerge.
If platinum manages to stay above the $900 level, it will move towards the resistance at $925 – $935.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Continues to See Buyers Jumping Into The Market
- Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Nasdaq Stumbles as Nvidia Plummets
- Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests Resistance At $2025
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.