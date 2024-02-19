Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Gains Ground Despite Pullback In Precious Metals Markets

FXEmpire.com -

Gold

Gold gains ground while U.S. dollar stays flat. It looks that rising demand for safe-haven assets provides some support to gold markets today.

A move above the resistance at $2015 – $2025 will push gold towards the next resistance level at $2065 – $2075.

Silver

Silver pulled back as traders took profits after the strong rebound from February lows.

From the technical point of view, silver remains stuck between the support at $22.25 – $22.50 and the resistance at $23.40 – $23.60.

Platinum

Platinum is moving lower amid a lack of catalysts. RSI remains in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain additional momentum in case the right catalysts emerge.

If platinum manages to stay above the $900 level, it will move towards the resistance at $925 – $935.

