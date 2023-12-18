Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Gains Ground At The Start Of The Week

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Gold is trying to settle above the $2030 level.
- Silver pulled back below $24.00 as gold/silver ratio moved above 85.
- Platinum settled above the $950 level as traders focused on the rally in palladium markets.
Gold
Gold continues its attempts to settle above the resistance at $2015 – $2025 despite rising Treasury yields. Traders remain focused on dovish Fed, which is bullish for gold.
If gold settles above $2025, it will head towards the next resistance at $2065 – $2075.
Silver
Silver moved lower as gold/silver ratio settled back above the 85.00 level.
The nearest support for silver is located in the $23.40 – $23.60 range. A move below $23.40 will push silver towards the support at $22.25 – $22.50.
Platinum
Platinum gains ground as traders react to the continuation of the strong rally in palladium markets.
RSI remains in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain additional upside momentum in case the right catalysts emerge.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- USD/JPY Forecast: The Bank of Japan to Set the Stage for the Yen
- Hang Seng Index, ASX 200, Nikkei 225: Bank of Japan Takes Center Stage
- Bank of Japan Keeps Policy Unchanged Shifting Focus to the Press Conference
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.