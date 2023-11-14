News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Gains Ground As Dollar Retreats After CPI Data

November 14, 2023 — 11:17 am EST

Key Insights

  • Gold moved towards the $1965 level as traders focused on weak dollar and falling Treasury yields. 
  • Silver rallied above $23.00 as gold/silver ratio dived below the 85 level. 
  • Platinum tested resistance at $880 – $890.

Gold
Gold 141123 Daily Chart

Gold gained ground as traders focused on the strong pullback in Treasury yields, which was triggered by the weaker-than-expected inflation data from the U.S.

From the technical point of view, gold needs to settle above the resistance at $1975 – $1985 to have a chance to gain sustainable upside momentum.

Silver
Silver 141123 Daily Chart

Silver rallied as gold/silver ratio pulled back below the 85 level. Weak dollar and falling Treasury yields provided additional support to silver.

In case silver stays above the $23.00 level, it will get to the test of the next resistance at $23.40 – $23.60.

Platinum
Platinum 141123 Daily Chart

Platinum is up by almost 3% amid a broad rally in precious metals markets. Traders bet that Fed will start cutting rates in the first half of 2024.

If platinum settles above the resistance at $880 – $890, it will head towards the next resistance level, which is located in the $925 – $935 range.

