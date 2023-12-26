Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Gains Ground As Dollar Falls Towards Multi-Month Lows

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Gold continued its attempts to settle above the $2065 level as U.S. dollar remained under pressure.
- Silver was mostly flat as gold/silver ratio moved higher.
- Platinum tested the key resistance at $990 – $1000.
Gold
Gold gains ground as U.S. dollar is moving towards multi-month lows, which is bullish for commodities.
A successful test of the resistance at $2065 – $2075 will open the way to the test of the $2100 level.
Silver
Silver is mostly flat as gold/silver ratio moved back above the 85.00 level.
From the technical point of view, silver stays above the $24.00 level, so it has a good chance to gain momentum and move towards the resistance at $25.00 – $25.30.
Platinum
Platinum tested new highs and made an attempt to settle above the key resistance at $990 – $1000.
A move above this level will provide platinum with an opportunity to gain strong momentum.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Gold’s Resilience: Multi-Timeframe Bullish Signals Hint at Upside
- Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Struggles for Shine in Crowded Investment Space
- EUR/USD Forecast: US Private Sector Data in the Spotlight
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.