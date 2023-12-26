News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Gains Ground As Dollar Falls Towards Multi-Month Lows

December 26, 2023 — 01:14 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold continued its attempts to settle above the $2065 level as U.S. dollar remained under pressure. 
  • Silver was mostly flat as gold/silver ratio moved higher. 
  • Platinum tested the key resistance at $990 – $1000.

Gold
Gold 261223 Daily Chart

Gold gains ground as U.S. dollar is moving towards multi-month lows, which is bullish for commodities.

A successful test of the resistance at $2065 – $2075 will open the way to the test of the $2100 level.

Silver
Silver 261223 Daily Chart

Silver is mostly flat as gold/silver ratio moved back above the 85.00 level.

From the technical point of view, silver stays above the $24.00 level, so it has a good chance to gain momentum and move towards the resistance at $25.00 – $25.30.

Platinum
Platinum 261223 Daily Chart

Platinum tested new highs and made an attempt to settle above the key resistance at $990 – $1000.

A move above this level will provide platinum with an opportunity to gain strong momentum.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.