Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Gains Ground As Dollar Falls Towards Multi-Month Lows

Key Insights

Gold continued its attempts to settle above the $2065 level as U.S. dollar remained under pressure.

Silver was mostly flat as gold/silver ratio moved higher.

Platinum tested the key resistance at $990 – $1000.

Gold

Gold 261223 Daily Chart

Gold gains ground as U.S. dollar is moving towards multi-month lows, which is bullish for commodities.

A successful test of the resistance at $2065 – $2075 will open the way to the test of the $2100 level.

Silver

Silver 261223 Daily Chart

Silver is mostly flat as gold/silver ratio moved back above the 85.00 level.

From the technical point of view, silver stays above the $24.00 level, so it has a good chance to gain momentum and move towards the resistance at $25.00 – $25.30.

Platinum

Platinum 261223 Daily Chart

Platinum tested new highs and made an attempt to settle above the key resistance at $990 – $1000.

A move above this level will provide platinum with an opportunity to gain strong momentum.

