News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Gains Ground As Demand For Safe-Haven Assets Stays Strong

October 26, 2023 — 01:31 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold is trying to settle above the resistance at $1975 – $1985.
  • Silver made an attempt to settle below $22.50 but failed to develop sufficient momentum. 
  • Platinum pulls back after yesterday’s rally. 

Gold
Gold 261023 Daily Chart

Gold moved above the $1985 level amid rising demand for safe-haven assets. The pullback in Treasury yields provided additional support to gold markets.

In case gold stays above $1985, it will head towards the next resistance at $2015 – $2025.

Silver
Silver 261023 Daily Chart

Silver tested support at $22.50 as gold/silver ratio climbed above the 87 level.

At this point, rising gold/silver ratio is the key bearish catalyst for silver. A move above the 88 level will put additional pressure on silver, but traders should note that support at $22.25 – $22.50 remains strong.

Platinum
Platinum 261023 Daily Chart

Platinum is losing some ground as traders wait for additional catalysts.

From the technical point of view, platinum managed to stay above the $900 level, so it has a good chance to get to the test of the resistance at $925 – $935.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.