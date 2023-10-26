Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Gains Ground As Demand For Safe-Haven Assets Stays Strong

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Gold is trying to settle above the resistance at $1975 – $1985.
- Silver made an attempt to settle below $22.50 but failed to develop sufficient momentum.
- Platinum pulls back after yesterday’s rally.
Gold
Gold moved above the $1985 level amid rising demand for safe-haven assets. The pullback in Treasury yields provided additional support to gold markets.
In case gold stays above $1985, it will head towards the next resistance at $2015 – $2025.
Silver
Silver tested support at $22.50 as gold/silver ratio climbed above the 87 level.
At this point, rising gold/silver ratio is the key bearish catalyst for silver. A move above the 88 level will put additional pressure on silver, but traders should note that support at $22.25 – $22.50 remains strong.
Platinum
Platinum is losing some ground as traders wait for additional catalysts.
From the technical point of view, platinum managed to stay above the $900 level, so it has a good chance to get to the test of the resistance at $925 – $935.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Forecasts – U.S. Dollar Pulls Back As Personal Income Misses Expectations
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Falls Drastically Against Yen
- GBP/JPY Forecast – British Pound Takes a Dip Against Japanese Yen
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.