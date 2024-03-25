Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Gains Ground Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Gold

FXEmpire.com -Gold 250324 Daily Chart

Gold gains ground as demand for safe-haven assets increased after a terrorist attack on Moscow. Meanwhile, French President Macron noted that Islamists tried to attack France in recent months.

From the technical point of view, gold settled in a range between the support at $2065 – $2075 and the resistance at $2190 – $2200.

Silver

Silver 250324 Daily Chart

Silver is moving higher, supported by U.S. dollar’s pullback. Rising Treasury yields did not put any pressure on silver markets.

In case silver climbs back above the $25.00 level, it will head towards the next resistance, which is located in the $25.75 – $26.00 range.

Platinum

Platinum 250324 Daily Chart

Platinum gains ground as traders focus on the strong rebound in palladium markets, which managed to move back above the psychologically important $1000 level.

At this point, it looks that platinum markets managed to stabilize above the support at $880 – $890.

