Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Gains Ground Amid Rising Demand For Precious Metals

Gold

Gold continues to rebound after the recent sell-off as traders focus on U.S. dollar’s pullback.

If gold settles above the $2360 level, it will head towards the nearest resistance at $2390 – $2400.

Silver

Silver gains ground as gold/silver ratio pulled back below the 74 level. RSI is close to the overbought territory, but there is enough room to gain additional momentum.

If silver settles above $32.00, it will head towards the resistance at $33.45 – $34.00.

Platinum

Platinum is moving higher as demand for precious metals stays strong. Rising Treasury yields did not put pressure on platinum markets.

From the technical point of view, platinum needs to settle above the resistance at $1070 – $1080 to gain additional upside momentum.

