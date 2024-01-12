Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Gains Ground Amid Rising Demand For Safe-Haven Assets

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Gold made an attempt to settle above the $2050 level, supported by rising tensions in the Middle East and falling Treasury yields.
- Silver gained ground as gold/silver ratio declined.
- Platinum pulled back as China’s inflation reports showed that the country’s economy remained under pressure.
Gold
Gold gains ground amid rising demand for safe-haven assets. U.S. delivered strikes against Houthis, which attacked ships in Red Sea, so traders worry about additional escalation in the Middle East.
From the technical point of view, gold remains in the range between the support at $2015 and the resistance at $2075.
Silver
Silver made an attempt to settle above the $23.50 level as gold/silver ratio pulled back towards the 88 level.
If silver settles above the resistance at $23.40 – $23.60, it will move towards the next resistance at $24.30 – $24.50.
Platinum
Platinum remains under pressure amid worries about the health of Chinese economy. Today’s reports showed that China’s Inflation Rate increased from -0.5% to -0.3%, which indicates that the country suffers from deflation.
A move below the $910 level will push platinum towards the next support level at $880 – $890.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Oil Prices Forecast: Will Middle East Tensions Trigger a Surge in Crude?
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast – Australian Dollar Finds Support
- Five Things to Know in Crypto This Week: BTC-Spot ETFs and SEC v Ripple
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.