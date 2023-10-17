Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Gains Ground Amid Rising Demand For Precious Metals

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold settled near the $1925 level despite rising Treasury yields.

Silver moved towards $23.00 as the rebound continued.

Platinum tested the $900 level.

Gold

Gold 171023 Daily Chart

Gold gained some ground despite rising Treasury yields. Demand for safe-haven assets stays strong due to geopolitical uncertainty, which is bullish for gold.

If gold settles above the resistance at $1935 – $1945, it will move towards the next resistance level at $1975 – $1985.

Silver

Silver 171023 Daily Chart

Silver tested new highs as the strong rebound from October lows continued. Gold/silver ratio pulled back towards the 84 level, which was bullish for silver.

If silver settles above the 50 MA at $22.90, it will move towards the next resistance at $23.40 – $23.60.

Platinum

Platinum 171023 Daily Chart

Platinum made an attempt to settle above the $900 level amid rising demand for precious metals.

In case platinum climbs above $900, it will move towards the resistance at $925 – $935.

