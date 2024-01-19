News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Gained Ground Despite Rising Treasury Yields

January 19, 2024 — 12:38 pm EST

Key Insights

  • Gold settled near the $2025 level, supported by demand for safe-haven assets. 
  • Silver pulled back towards $22.50 as gold/silver ratio tested new highs. 
  • Platinum moved lower amid demand worrries. 

Gold
Gold 190124 Daily Chart

Gold gains some ground despite rising Treasury yields as some traders want to increase their exposure to safe-haven assets.

In case gold stays above the $2025 level, it will move towards the nearest resistance at $2065 – $2075.

Silver
Silver 190124 Daily Chart

Silver is losing ground as gold/silver ratio tests new highs. In case gold/silver ratio settles above the psychologically important 90 level, it may gain additional upside momentum, which would be bearish for silver.

A move below the support at $22.25 – $22.50 will push silver towards the next support level, which is located in the $21.50 – $21.70 range.

Platinum
Platinum 190124 Daily Chart

Platinum retreats as traders focus on rising Treasury yields. Demand worries continue to serve as a significant bearish catalyst for platinum markets.

A successful test of the support at $880 – $890 will push platinum towards the next support level at $840 – $850.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

