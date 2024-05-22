Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Dives Below $2400 On Profit-Taking

Gold

FXEmpire.com -Gold 220524 Daily Chart

Gold is under pressure as traders take profits off the table near historic highs.

In case gold settles below the support at $2390 – $2400, it will head towards the next support level, which is located in the $2295 – $2305 range.

Silver

Silver 220524 Daily Chart

Silver pulls back as gold/silver ratio rebounded towards the 76.50 level. The potential rebound of gold/silver ratio towards the low end of the previous range at 78.50 is the key risk for silver bulls.

If silver moves below the support at $30.90 – $31.20, it will head towards the next support level at $28.75 – $29.00.

Platinum

Platinum 220524 Daily Chart

Platinum is losing ground amid a broad sell-off in precious metals markets.

If platinum declines below the recent lows at $1030, it will head towards the nearest support at $1010 – $1020.

