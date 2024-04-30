Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Dives Amid A Broad Sell-Off In Commodity Markets

GoldGold 300424 Daily Chart
Gold is under strong pressure as traders focus on rising Treasury yields and prepare for hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The Fed will announce its Interest Rate Decision tomorrow.
In case gold settles below the support at $2295 – $2305, it will head towards the next support level at $2190 – $2200.
SilverSilver 300424 Daily Chart
Silver is losing ground as gold/silver ratio climbed towards the 87 level. RSI remains in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain additional downside momentum.
A move below the support at $26.00 – $26.30 will open the way to the test of the next support level at $24.40 – $24.60.
PlatinumPlatinum 300424 Daily Chart
Platinum declines amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets.
From the technical point of view, platinum needs to stay above the $935 level to have a chance to gain upside momentum in the near term.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Gold Price Forecast: Bear Flag Breakdown Points to Lower Prices
- Natural Gas Price Forecast: Current Patterns and Potential Price Targets
- Natural Gas and Oil Forecast: US Output Surge Pressures Prices; Sell Now?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.