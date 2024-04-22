News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Dives 2.5% On Profit-Taking

April 22, 2024 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Gold

Gold 220424 Daily Chart

Gold is under strong pressure as traders take profits amid easing tensions in the Middle East. It looks that Iran and Israel have no intention to continue strikes against each other, which is bearish for gold markets.

The nearest support level for gold is located in the $2295 – $2305 range. A move below $2295 will push gold towards the $2200 level.

Silver

Silver 220424 Daily Chart

Silver suffered a strong sell-off as gold/silver ratio rallied above the 85.50 level.

In case silver declines below the $27.00 level, it will head towards the support in the $26.00 – $26.30 range.

Platinum

Platinum 220424 Daily Chart

Platinum tested new lows amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets.

If platinum settles below the 50 MA at $917, it will head towards the next support level at $870 – $880.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.