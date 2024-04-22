Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Dives 2.5% On Profit-Taking

Gold

Gold is under strong pressure as traders take profits amid easing tensions in the Middle East. It looks that Iran and Israel have no intention to continue strikes against each other, which is bearish for gold markets.

The nearest support level for gold is located in the $2295 – $2305 range. A move below $2295 will push gold towards the $2200 level.

Silver

Silver suffered a strong sell-off as gold/silver ratio rallied above the 85.50 level.

In case silver declines below the $27.00 level, it will head towards the support in the $26.00 – $26.30 range.

Platinum

Platinum tested new lows amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets.

If platinum settles below the 50 MA at $917, it will head towards the next support level at $870 – $880.

