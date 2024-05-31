Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Declines Despite Falling Treasury Yields

GoldGold 310524 Daily Chart
Gold is losing ground amid lack of significant catalysts. Treasury yields are moving lower, but this move does not provide support to gold markets.
In case gold settles below the 50 MA at $2327, it will head towards the support level at $2295 – $2305.
SilverSilver 310524 Daily Chart
Silver pulls back as traders continue to take profits after the strong rally. Gold/silver ratio rebounded towards 76.50, which was bearish for silver.
If silver stays below the $30.90 level, it will head towards the support at $28.75 – $29.00.
PlatinumPlatinum 310524 Daily Chart
Platinum received support near the $1020 level and is trying to gain upside momentum.
A move above the $1050 level will push platinum towards the resistance at $1070 – $1080.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Natural Weekly Price Forecast – Natural Gas Falls For The Week
- XRP News Today: Ripple CEO Calls for SEC Chair’s Resignation Amid ETF Speculations
- MANTRA launches RWA savings vault powered by Ondo’s USDY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.