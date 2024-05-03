Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Consolidates Near $2300 As Traders React To Non Farm Payrolls Data

Gold

FXEmpire.com -Gold 030524 Daily Chart

Gold settled near the $2300 level as traders reacted to the weaker-than-expected Non Farm Payrolls report and rising U.S. Unemployment Rate.

If gold manages to climb back above the $2305 level, it will head towards the $2350 level.

Silver

Silver 030524 Daily Chart

Silver is losing ground as gold/silver ratio rebounded towards the 87 level. However, silver did not manage to settle below the support at $26.00 – $26.30.

If silver settles back above the $26.50 level, it will head towards the resistance at $27.75 – $28.00.

Platinum

Platinum 030524 Daily Chart

Platinum tested new highs as the rebound continued amid expectations of stronger demand in China.

If platinum manages to settle above $960, it will head towards the resistance at $975 – $985.

